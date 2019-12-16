Cervical screw guidance

SpineGuard (Paris:ALSGD) (FR0011464452 ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, announced today the first clinical publication in Japan for its DSG technology.

This technical note published in Neurologia medico-chirurgica (the official peer-reviewed scientific journal of the Japan Neurosurgical Society) presents the clinical usefulness of PediGuard for an optimal positioning of bi-cortical screws in the lateral mass of the 1st cervical vertebra. These screws require an extremely precise positioning in order to avoid the vertebral artery as well as the internal carotid artery.

Stéphane Bette, CEO of SpineGuard, said: "It is the first scientific publication about our DSG technology in Japan, the 2nd largest market worldwide in our sector1. Furthermore, in a degenerative cervical spine application that requires extreme precision and sensitivity to screw placement, a specialty for Japanese surgeons due to the prevalence of such pathologies in this country. We are thus very happy about this 15th peer-reviewed journal publication documenting the clinical value of our DSG Technology in Spine. It strengthens the solid base of clinical evidence in support of our DSG technology that we are determined to deploy throughout new and promising clinical applications. We are actively working with the venture bank Healthios Capital Markets in order to find significant industry partnerships and generate growth and value for our shareholders."

Dr. Hiroto Kageyama, Assistant Professor of neurosurgery at Hyogo College of Medicine, Nishinomyia, Hyogo, Japon adds: "We found the PediGuard device useful in our practice for the insertion of C1 lateral mass screws because it is easy to detect the anterior cortical wall of the Atlas on the basis of its auditory signal. After measuring the actual probe length, the screw length can be decided and the bicortical screwing can be performed safely and tightly."

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary radiation-free real time sensing technology DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices that have been used in over 75,000 surgical procedures worldwide. Fifteen studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these solid fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard has expanded its technology platform in a disruptive innovation: the smart pedicle screw launched late 2017 and is broadening the scope of applications in dental implantology and surgical robotics. DSG was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer.

