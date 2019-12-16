Abzena, the global biologics target-to-GMP Partner Research Organisation today announces it is hosting the second Biopharmaceutical Discovery and Development Symposium at the Babraham Research Campus in Cambridge on 19th February 2020.

The Symposium will highlight the latest technologies and advancements in the biopharmaceutical discovery and development field by Abzena and its partners, and how these have been successfully used by drug developers to create biopharmaceuticals to address significant unmet medical needs. External speakers currently announced include representatives from Iontas, UCL and Debiopharm.

There will also be the rare chance to tour of state-of-the-art laboratories used in discovery, immunology, bioassays, protein engineering, bioconjugation, bioanalytics and cell line development to showcase the contribution of these scientific groups to the biopharmaceutical discovery and development process.

Registration is free but attendees need register in advance at: https://abzena.com/development-services/open-day/

