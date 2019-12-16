

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the Australian dollar eased off from is early highs against its most major counterparts in late Asian deals on Monday.



The aussie hit a 5-day low of 0.9043 against the loonie, from a high of 0.9071 hit at 9:00 pm ET.



The aussie declined to 0.6868 against the greenback and 1.6213 against the euro, off its previous highs of 0.6886 and 1.6152, respectively.



The Australian currency was trading at 75.17 against the yen, down from a high of 75.32 seen at 9:00 pm ET.



The aussie is seen locating support around 0.67 against the greenback, 1.65 against the euro, 74.00 against the yen and 0.89 against the loonie.



