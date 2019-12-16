EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 November 2019

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 NOVEMBER 2019

Rank Company Sector Country % of

Net Assets 1 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 3.7 2 Vodafone Communication Services United Kingdom 3.2 3 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 3.2 4 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 3.2 5 Verizon Communication Services United States 3.0 6 Sanofi Health Care France 2.8 7 Orange Communication Services France 2.8 8 Singapore Telecommunications Communication Services Singapore 2.8 9 Sony Consumer Discretionary Japan 2.7 10 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.6 11 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.6 12 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Financials Japan 2.6 13 ING Financials Netherlands 2.5 14 Royal Dutch Shell A Energy Netherlands 2.5 15 BNP Paribas Financials France 2.5 16 East Japan Railway Industrials Japan 2.5 17 Galaxy Entertainment Consumer Discretionary Hong Kong 2.4 18 Total Energy France 2.4 19 Astellas Pharma Health Care Japan 2.4 20 Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund

Financials

Other

2.4 21 ENI Energy Italy 2.3 22 BP Energy United Kingdom 2.3 23 Bangkok Bank ** Financials Thailand 2.2 24 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 2.2 25 Fresenius Medical Care Health Care Germany 2.1 26 Swire Pacific A Real Estate Hong Kong 2.1 27 China Mobile Communication Services China 2.1 28 Bayer Health Care Germany 2.0 29 Comsys Industrials Japan 2.0 30 Samsung SDI Information Technology South Korea 2.0 31 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.0 32 Telefonica Communication Services Spain 1.9 33 BBVA Financials Spain 1.8 34 Japan Tobacco Consumer Staples Japan 1.8 35 Apache Energy United States 1.8 36 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H Health Care China 1.7 37 CK Hutchison Industrials Hong Kong 1.6 38 Nokia Information Technology Finland 1.6 39 Rohm Information Technology Japan 0.5 Total equity investments 90.8 Cash and other net assets 9.2 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares

**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 November 2019 % of Net Assets Europe 36.2 Japan 19.2 Asia Pacific 16.9 United Kingdom 11.3 United States 4.8 Other 2.4 Cash and other net assets 9.2 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 November 2019 % of Net Assets Health Care 21.2 Financials 18.7 Communication Services 15.8 Energy 11.2 Consumer Discretionary 7.2 Industrials 6.1 Consumer Staples 4.4 Information Technology 4.0 Real Estate 2.1 Cash and other net assets 9.2 100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 30 November 2019, the net assets of the Company were £131,734,000.

16 December 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF