Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 16.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.12.2019 | 08:04
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 November 2019

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 November 2019

PR Newswire

London, December 12

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 NOVEMBER 2019

RankCompanySectorCountry % of
Net Assets
1Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 3.7
2VodafoneCommunication ServicesUnited Kingdom 3.2
3AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom 3.2
4NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 3.2
5VerizonCommunication ServicesUnited States 3.0
6SanofiHealth CareFrance 2.8
7OrangeCommunication ServicesFrance 2.8
8Singapore TelecommunicationsCommunication ServicesSingapore 2.8
9SonyConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 2.7
10TescoConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom 2.6
11Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 2.6
12Sumitomo Mitsui FinancialFinancialsJapan 2.6
13INGFinancialsNetherlands 2.5
14Royal Dutch Shell AEnergyNetherlands 2.5
15BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance 2.5
16East Japan RailwayIndustrialsJapan 2.5
17Galaxy EntertainmentConsumer DiscretionaryHong Kong 2.4
18TotalEnergyFrance 2.4
19Astellas PharmaHealth CareJapan 2.4
20Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
Financials
Other
2.4
21ENIEnergyItaly 2.3
22BPEnergyUnited Kingdom 2.3
23Bangkok Bank **FinancialsThailand 2.2
24PanasonicConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 2.2
25Fresenius Medical CareHealth CareGermany 2.1
26Swire Pacific AReal EstateHong Kong 2.1
27China MobileCommunication ServicesChina 2.1
28BayerHealth CareGermany 2.0
29ComsysIndustrialsJapan 2.0
30Samsung SDIInformation TechnologySouth Korea 2.0
31CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 2.0
32TelefonicaCommunication ServicesSpain 1.9
33BBVAFinancialsSpain 1.8
34Japan TobaccoConsumer StaplesJapan 1.8
35ApacheEnergyUnited States 1.8
36Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical HHealth CareChina 1.7
37CK HutchisonIndustrialsHong Kong 1.6
38NokiaInformation TechnologyFinland 1.6
39RohmInformation TechnologyJapan 0.5
Total equity investments90.8
Cash and other net assets9.2
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 November 2019% of Net Assets
Europe36.2
Japan19.2
Asia Pacific16.9
United Kingdom11.3
United States4.8
Other2.4
Cash and other net assets9.2
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 November 2019 % of Net Assets
Health Care21.2
Financials18.7
Communication Services15.8
Energy11.2
Consumer Discretionary7.2
Industrials6.1
Consumer Staples4.4
Information Technology4.0
Real Estate2.1
Cash and other net assets9.2
100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 30 November 2019, the net assets of the Company were £131,734,000.

16 December 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF

© 2019 PR Newswire