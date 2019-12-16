Anzeige
16.12.2019 | 08:04
Lombard Capital PLC - Result of AGM

London, December 15

LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC

("Lombard" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

Lombard announces that at the annual general meeting of the Company, held on 12 December, all resolutions were duly passed.

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Brent Fitzpatrick

Tel: 07718 883813

NEX Corporate Adviser:

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited

Nick Michaels: 020 3772 0021

