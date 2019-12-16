Lombard Capital PLC - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, December 15
LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC
("Lombard" or the "Company")
Result of AGM
Lombard announces that at the annual general meeting of the Company, held on 12 December, all resolutions were duly passed.
The directors of Lombard Capital Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.
