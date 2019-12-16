FirstGroup plc

Strategic update - North American contract businesses

The Board of FirstGroup ('FirstGroup' or the 'Group') has been clear that its intent is to realise value for shareholders and that it will actively manage the entire portfolio by all appropriate means.

Since his appointment as Chairman four months ago, David Martin has been actively engaged across the entire portfolio, working with management and supported by independent advisors, to review the various strategic options.

Following this review and having further validated whether the monetisation of these businesses would deliver material value enhancement for all shareholders, the Board has appointed advisors to formally explore all options in respect of our North American contract businesses, First Student and First Transit, including a potential disposal.

At our recent half-year results the Group updated on progress including the strengthening of its Rail business with the addition of West Coast Partnership, progressing the sale of Greyhound and the development of a framework for the First Bus pension scheme. We are actively addressing the cost base of First Bus through a comprehensive efficiency programme, the results of which will be substantially more evident in the second half of the year and beyond. Therefore, the Board determined that greater value will be achieved by delivering this margin enhancement prior to any launch of a formal sale process.

In the meantime, we continue to focus on the individual plans for each of our businesses, ensuring that customer commitments, investments, as well as growth and margin improvement plans are delivered.

We will keep the market updated on progress as appropriate.

Commenting, Matthew Gregory, Chief Executive said:

'We have taken a number of important steps that will enable a rationalisation of the Group's portfolio. Today's announcement to formally explore all options to maximise value from our North American businesses reflects the resolute focus of the entire Board on realising value for all shareholders.'

