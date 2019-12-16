Anzeige
WKN: A0Q7M2 ISIN: AU000000BSE5 
Frankfurt
16.12.19
08:05 Uhr
0,121 Euro
+0,002
+2,03 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of change of Significant Shareholder

PR Newswire

London, December 16

AIM and Media Release

16 December 2019

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of change of Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received notification from Credit Suisse Holdings (Australia) Limited on behalf of Credit Suisse Group AG and its affiliates (Credit Suisse) that, on 11 December 2019, Credit Suisse reduced its voting power in Base Resources by 9,238,158 ordinary shares.

Accordingly, Base Resources understands that, as at 11 December 2019, Credit Suisse had a relevant interest in 54,496,783 ordinary shares, representing 4.65% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue and constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.

The decrease in Credit Suisse's holding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies was the result of the return of ordinary shares pursuant to prime brokerage agreements.

A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor RelationsUK Media Relations
Base ResourcesTavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER
Numis Securities Limited
John Prior / James Black / Paul Gillam
Phone: +44 20 7260 1000

© 2019 PR Newswire