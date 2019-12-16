Clear Leisure Plc - Extention of ForCrowd Share Trading Window

16 December 2019

Clear Leisure Plc

("Clear Leisure" or "the Company")

Extension of ForCrowd Share Trading Window

Further to the announcement of 3 October 2019, in respect to the issue of Clear Leisure ordinary shares to ForCrowd Srl ("ForCrowd"), the board announces that it has extended the window allowing ForCrowd to sell Clear Leisure shares, up to a value of €40,000, in the open market, to 31 January 2020.

Under the original terms of the agreement, ForCrowd was able to sell up to €40,000 of shares between 15 November and 15 December 2019 but, due to the increasingly close working relationship between the two companies, the directors of Clear Leisure have agreed that this extension will be of benefit to both parties.

No other aspects of the agreement have been altered.

