IRRAS Announces US Launch of Hummingbird Products for Neurocritical Care

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IRRAS, a global healthcare company with a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products for neurocritical care, today announced the launch of its Hummingbird ICP Monitoring product family in the United States.

These products, which were acquired by IRRAS in May 2019, include proprietary single and multi-lumen cranial access bolts, parenchymal intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring, and a cranial access kit. The Hummingbird family of products helps clinicians diagnose and manage patients' intracranial pressure after traumatic brain injury, a subarachnoid hemorrhage, and/or a stroke. The Hummingbird ICP Monitoring product line is designed for accuracy, reliability, and ease of use to address the needs of both the hospital and the patient.

"The launch of the Hummingbird product line deepens our continued commitment to deliver innovative technologies and improved medical treatments for neurocritical care. It is known that elevated intracranial pressure during traumatic brain events can cause major complications and even death," said Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D., President & CEO. "Our Hummingbird line of products significantly improves a physician's ability to manage intracranial pressure, leading to better overall treatment outcomes."

"Multimodal monitoring brings a lot of value and options when treating patients with traumatic brain injury," said Dr. Andrew Carlson, Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery at the University of New Mexico. "The Hummingbird system's ability to drain fluid, measure pressure and provide additional lumens all from one bolt, gives us a unique and simplified approach to guide our management of the most critical patients in the neuro intensive care unit."

"As we add the Hummingbird ICP Monitoring product family to our lead commercial product, IRRAflow, IRRAS will now offer the most advanced portfolio of products for the neuro intensive care unit," said Will Martin, Chief Commercial Officer of IRRAS. "From the diagnosis of traumatic brain injury to needed drainage that removes blood and reduces excess pressure, Hummingbird and IRRAflow bring needed innovation to the entire spectrum of neurocritical care."

About IRRAS

IRRAS AB is a global healthcare company focused on delivering innovative medical technologies to our customers and their patients. IRRAS designs, develops and commercializes products that improve patient outcomes and decrease the overall cost of care by addressing complications associated with current treatment methods in neurocritical care. IRRAS markets and sells its products to hospitals worldwide through its direct sales organizations in the U.S. and select European countries and a network of distribution partners in other markets.

IRRAS maintains its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, with corporate offices in Munich, Germany, and San Diego, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.irras.com.

IRRAS AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IRRAS). Redeye AB is certified adviser of the company with email certifiedadviser@redeye.se or phone +46-8-121-576-90.

