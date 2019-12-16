

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB or H&M Group (HNNMY.PK, HMRZF.PK, HEN.L) reported Monday that its fourth-quarter net sales increased 9 percent to 61.70 billion Swedish kronor from last year's 56.41 billion kronor. In local currencies, net sales increased 5 percent.



The company noted that Black Friday this year fell a week later, i.e. just before the end of the month of November. Therefore some of the big Black Friday online sales will not be recognised until December. The expected amount related to this is about 500 million kronor.



Adjusted for this amount, sales increased 10 percent on a reported basis and 6 percent in local currencies.



In fiscal 2019, H&M group's net sales increased 11 percent to 232.76 billion kronor. In local currencies, net sales increased 6 percent.



H&M is scheduled to release its fiscal 2019 results on January 30.



