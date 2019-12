NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee slipped against the U.S. dollar in afternoon deals on Monday, as regional shares gave up early gains.



The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.42 points at 41,009, while the broader NSE Nifty index fell 10.00 points to 12,076.



The rupee that closed Friday's deals at 70.65 against the greenback dropped to a 6-day low of 70.96. If the rupee falls further, 72.00 is seen as its next support level.



