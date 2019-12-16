Pioneer Enhances the Smart Driving Lifestyle with the Market's First Smart Unit Receiver

The pioneering portable display and smart receiver combination offers comprehensive functionality, flexibility, and convenience for the digital lifestyle needs of today's drivers

BANGKOK, SINGAPORE, and JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer, a leader in aftermarket car audio, today announced the release of the market's first Smart Unit Receiver. Combining a Google-certified 8-inch Android portable display with a smart receiver, it is the first of its kind and goes beyond being just an in-car entertainment system, playing an essential role in the lives of today's smart drivers.

"Today's car owners are more than just drivers. They are digitally-savvy individuals who live a lifestyle that is integrated with their mobile devices and apps. This new wave of smart drivers doesn't want just a system that accompanies them from point A to point B, but personalised tools and solutions that enhance their way of life and help them with their day-to-day tasks," said Mr. Ronald Lee, General Manager of Sales and Product Division, Pioneer Electronics AsiaCentre. "Our new Smart Unit Receiver is the first in the market to deliver our Pioneer Smart Sync (PSS) in-car infotainment app with the flexibility of a portable display and a smart receiver, allowing car owners to live a truly digital lifestyle wherever they go."

ENHANCING SMART DRIVING WITH ALL-IN-ONE FUNCTIONALITIES

The Smart Unit Receiver provides more than just in-car entertainment. While on the move, drivers can get quick access to their favourite music using the display's dedicated source display for radio and Bluetooth as well as the PSS app's smart receiver control. The app is a one-stop solution for getting the most out of the Android display, car stereo, and navigation, providing a new driving experience. Drivers can discover new and faster routes to their destinations with the device's built-in GPS, activate voice assistants, or have unread text messages read out. They also get a boost to safety with the ability to connect the system to existing rear-view cameras and Pioneer's parking sensors through the smart receiver. All these features are made even more accessible with the portable display's IPS screen, which offers crystal-clear clarity and a wide smooth surface to tap into controls and popular apps in just a few swipes. Passengers can also stream videos on the move through apps like YouTube and Netflix.

EMPOWERING A TRULY DIGITAL LIFESTYLE ON AND OFF THE ROAD

The Smart Unit Receiver empowers car owners to work and play anytime, anywhere. They stand to experience tremendous flexibility with a system that helps them live their digital lifestyle of choice. The Android display allows drivers to download apps from the Google Play Store. The home screen is also highly customisable, giving them the freedom to prioritise their most used apps or functionalities. With the ability to pre-select the cradle position, drivers can also adjust the display's elevation for maximum comfort when watching videos and operating the device. The display can also be removed from the mount with just the press of a button, enhancing convenience and mobility. Drivers can use it beyond the car and stay connected to the digital world -- on and off the road.

"Drivers get to experience a truly seamless digital lifestyle within and outside of the car. For instance, they can pre-set their home or office addresses, and find the best routes to their destinations in no time by using the display to navigate. When alighting from the car, they can simply remove the display and reply emails, catch up on the news or their favourite shows, and connect with loved ones via messaging apps on the go. The transition is non-disruptive," said Mr. Lee.

LOWER COSTS WITH MORE VALUE FROM A SINGLE SYSTEM

With the Smart Unit Receiver's multiple capabilities and flexibility, drivers will gain more value just from a single system solution. They stand to reduce their hardware requirements and costs by meeting a diverse range of needs - from entertainment and navigation to productivity and connectivity - from just one portable display receiver system. The system is also designed with safety and protection in mind. The display is built for durability and longevity within the environment of a car. The secure mount and robust display cover offer better protection for the investment, preventing damage and extending the usage life of the system.

This new product will be available at Pioneer's authorised dealers in first quarter of 2020. As actual product availability varies by country, please contact your local Pioneer office for more information.

High-res product images can be downloaded here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1fkzmYPIx2DB2r_mMwj5kFhfxq0C1caOa?usp=sharing

For more updates on these products, please visit the Pioneer Car Entertainment Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PioneerCarEntertainment/.

Additional notes:

Do not use your Pioneer system while driving, if doing so will compromise your safety. Always observe safe driving rules. In some countries, operating certain devices while driving may be illegal. Where such regulations apply, they must be obeyed. Pioneer Receivers compatible with selected Android and iPhone smartphones only. Bluetooth functionality requires a compatible Bluetooth-enabled mobile phone. Bluetooth features may not be supported by all compatible Bluetooth-enabled devices, and/or the functionality of such features may be limited in certain devices or by certain wireless carriers. Pioneer does not guarantee compatibility with all USB mass storage devices and assumes no responsibilities for any loss of data on devices while using the receiver. Regarding USB Type-C - drivers should connect phones to receivers featuring Android media playback and control via AOA and/or MTP only through the CD-CU50, a certified USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable (preferably under 1 m in length) or through a Type-A extension cable supplied by Pioneer. In some cases, establishing a connection with a conventional USB Type-C cable may be dysfunctional. iPhone and all related marks are trademarks of Apple Inc. Android, the Google Play Store, and other related marks are trademarks of Google Inc. BLUETOOTH is a registered trademark of Bluetooth SIG, Inc. All other brands, product names, or logos may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

About Pioneer Electronics AsiaCentre (PAC) Pte. Ltd.

The regional headquarters of Pioneer Corporation since 1992, Pioneer's core business is in car audio visual. Pioneer aims to be a leading aftermarket manufacturer and supplier to leading car brands, providing comprehensive infotainment solutions for in-car, by developing next-generation devices and innovative cloud services for the growing connected car market. For more information, please visit http://pioneercarentertainment.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1034870/New_Pioneer_Smart_Unit_Receiver.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1034871/Pioneer_Logo.jpg