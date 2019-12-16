

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Chemring Group plc (CHG.L) reported statutory profit before tax from continuing operations of 26.7 million pounds for the year ended 31 October 2019 compared to a loss of 22.0 million pounds, prior year. Profit per share share from continuing operations was 8.1 pence compared to a loss of 14.6 pence. Underlying profit before tax from continuing operations increased to 39.4 million pounds from 24.9 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share from continuing operations was 11.0 pence compared to 6.7 pence.



For the fiscal year, revenue from continuing operations was up 12.7% to 335.2 million pounds, driven by strong performance in the Sensors & Information segment. Order intake for continuing operations was up 14.1% to 410.6 million pounds.



The Board recommended a final dividend in respect of the year ended 31 October 2019 of 2.4 pence per ordinary share. With the interim dividend of 1.2 pence per share, this results in a total dividend of 3.6 pence per share.



Also, Chemring Group announced, Andrew Davies will be resigning as Chairman of the Remuneration Committee following the Annual General Meeting in March 2020. He will be succeeded by Laurie Bowen. Nigel Young, a non-executive director, plans to retire on 30 April 2020.



