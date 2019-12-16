Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 16.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JFNS ISIN: GB00B45C9X44 Ticker-Symbol: CMN1 
Frankfurt
16.12.19
09:07 Uhr
2,400 Euro
+0,015
+0,63 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHEMRING GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHEMRING GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,395
2,520
09:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHEMRING
CHEMRING GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHEMRING GROUP PLC2,400+0,63 %