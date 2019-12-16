The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 17 December 2019 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060257814 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Zealand Pharma --------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 36,023,686 shares (DKK 36,023,686) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 30,975 shares (DKK 30,975) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 36,054,661 shares (DKK 36,054,661) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: · DKK 101.20 - 16,350 shares · DKK 142.45 - 14,625 shares --------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ZEAL --------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 78587 --------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=750326