BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, December 16
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082
Director Declaration
The Board of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc announces that Robert Robertson has decided to step down as a member of the Company's Audit Committee with immediate effect. He will continue to serve as a non-executive director of the Company.
Ms S Beynsberger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 2639
Date: 16 December 2019