Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 16.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 4869 ISIN: GB0006436108 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
16.12.2019 | 09:28
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director Declaration

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, December 16

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082

Director Declaration

The Board of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc announces that Robert Robertson has decided to step down as a member of the Company's Audit Committee with immediate effect. He will continue to serve as a non-executive director of the Company.

Ms S Beynsberger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 2639

Date: 16 December 2019

© 2019 PR Newswire