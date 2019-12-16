BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director Declaration

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082

Director Declaration

The Board of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc announces that Robert Robertson has decided to step down as a member of the Company's Audit Committee with immediate effect. He will continue to serve as a non-executive director of the Company.

Date: 16 December 2019