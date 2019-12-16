

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - FirstGroup plc (FGROY.PK, FGROF.PK, FGP.L) said its Board has appointed advisors to formally explore all options in respect of the Group's North American contract businesses, First Student and First Transit, including a potential disposal. The Group also continues to focus on the individual plans for each of its businesses to ensure margin improvement plans are delivered.



FirstGroup said it is actively addressing the cost base of First Bus through a comprehensive efficiency programme. Therefore, the Board determined that greater value will be achieved by delivering this margin enhancement prior to any launch of a formal sale process.



