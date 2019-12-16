

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday despite the U.S. and China reaching a historic agreement on a phase one trade deal and key Chinese data beating forecasts.



U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Sunday that the phase one U.S.-China trade deal is 'totally done' and will nearly double U.S. exports to China over the next two years.



Chinese shares advanced to close at a six-week high as the interim trade deal helped to reduce external uncertainties and a string of new data pointed to resilience in the world's second-largest economy.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 16.72 points, or 0.56 percent, to 2,984.39, the highest level since Nov. 8. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 0.65 percent at 27,508.09.



China industrial production and retail sales expanded at the fastest pace in five months in November as steps taken by the government helped to boost domestic demand.



Industrial output grew by more-than-expected 6.2 percent on a yearly basis in November, faster than the 4.7 percent increase in the previous month, the National Bureau of Statistics reported. Output was forecast to climb 5 percent.



Likewise, retail sales growth accelerated to 8 percent from 7.2 percent a month ago. Economists had forecast an annual growth of 7.6 percent. This was also the fastest increase since June.



In January to November period, fixed asset investment logged a steady growth of 5.2 percent. At the same time, property investment advanced 10.2 percent, following a 10.3 percent rise in January to October period.



Japanese shares edged lower after hitting over one-year high in the previous session. The Nikkei average slid 70.75 points, or 0.29 percent, to 23,952.35 as investors awaited the finer details of the Sino-U.S. deal and a survey showed the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract in December, and at a slightly faster rate. The broader Topix index closed 0.18 percent lower at 1,736.87.



Drug makers were among the prominent decliners, with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co tumbling 3.2 percent and Daiichi Sankyo Co losing 3 percent. Market heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp surged 1.6 percent.



Australian markets rallied to reach a two-week high after the latest budget update showed Australia's economic growth, wages, investment and household spending have all slumped since the April budget, raising hopes of further rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of Australia in the coming months.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 jumped 110 points, or 1.63 percent, to 6,849.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 107.70 points, or 1.57 percent, at 6,952.30.



The big four banks rose between 1.4 percent and 1.8 percent while mining heavyweights BHP and Rio Tinto climbed 1.6 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.



Gold miners Evolution and Newcrest gained 1-2 percent. Energy stocks such as Origin Energy, Santos and Woodside Petroleum added 1-2 percent as oil prices held near a three-month high.



Seoul stocks fluctuated before finishing marginally lower as investors pondered over the unpredictable nature of the U.S.-China 'phase one' agreement.



New Zealand shares edged down slightly, with the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ending down 14.76 points, or 0.13 percent, at 11,226.83.



The services sector in New Zealand continued to expand in November, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from BusinessNZ revealed today with a Performance of Services Index score of 53.3, down from 55.3 in October.



U.S. stocks ended Friday's session on a flat note despite U.S. and Chinese officials announcing a long-awaited agreement on a phase one trade deal after a contentious 18-month trade war.



The agreement includes suspending planned tariffs on Chinese goods as well as scaling back existing tariffs in exchange for Chinese structural reforms and purchases of U.S. goods.



However, the office of U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said a 25 percent tariff on approximately $250 billion worth of Chinese goods will remain in place.



President Donald Trump called the phase one deal an 'amazing deal for all' and said negotiations on a phase two deal would be begin 'immediately, rather than waiting until after the 2020 election.'



The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index rose 0.2 percent to a fresh record closing high, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 edged up marginally.



