Business Reporter: Three Ways Machine Learning Can Ensure a Successful Supply Chain

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply chains are integral to the running of retail operations, and automation could help ensure their success, says Inspectorio.

Supply chains are complex: they involve many different stages and require meticulous management. According to an article in Business Reporter, more visibility into product quality is essential to their success.

Fernando Moncayo Castillo, Co-founder & Managing Director at Inspectorio, explains the multiple problems with a manual supply chain, including a lack of visibility to truly see what needs to be improved throughout the process.

"Supply chain networks need to provide greater visibility into every aspect of operations, from initial sourcing to the last mile, including fulfilment," says Castillo. This can be achieved through machine learning, which can help improve the success of a supply chain by:

Shifting from a reactive to a preventive approach to quality Enabling dynamic risk-based interventions Optimizing prescriptive decision making

"The ultimate goal is to provide every member of a supplier network with the opportunity to be proactive in how they manage and lead every aspect of supply chain sustainability, transparency, and visibility," says Castillo. This is made possible by machine learning, which leverages data to not only predict issues before they happen, but also prescribe where improvements need to be made. Allowing brands, retailers, and suppliers to focus their resources on value-added activities and risk-based interventions makes the process of managing quality more efficient.

To learn more about machine learning and successful supply chains, read the full article here.

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is distributed with The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph and City AM, with each publication reaching an average of 1.5 million people.

Content is also published through the Business Reporter and teiss websites, which include video debates, online articles and digital magazines, delivering news and analysis on the issues affecting businesses to a global audience.

Business Reporter also hosts conferences, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits, events which bring together some of the most influential decision makers and innovators in modern business. These exclusive events for business leaders give Business Reporter direct contact with readers and help to inform the content and direction of its editorial projects.

Business Reporter is committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and was the first UK member of the UN SDG Media Compact. We have launched a website dedicated to showcasing the work of companies towards these goals at 17globalgoals.com.

Business Reporter is committed to providing meaningful analysis to everyone in business. Whether you're running a small business, the head of a local company or an executive in a multinational corporation, there's something for you at Business Reporter.

www.business-reporter.co.uk

About Inspectorio

Inspectorio is an information technology service which focuses on digitising processes in production chains. The company hopes to empower brands by providing them with a successful, automated supply chain. Its platform aims to optimise resources, increase transparency, ensure continuous improvement and accelerate the digital transformation of the inspection industry.