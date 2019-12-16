Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Nordea Bank ABP on STO Structured Products Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 2 bond loan(s) issued by Nordea Bank ABP with effect from 2019-12-17. Last day of trading is set to 2024-12-03. The instrument(s) will be listed on STO Structured Products. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=750363