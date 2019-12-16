

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound came off from its early highs against its major counterparts during early European deals on Monday.



The pound edged down to 1.3331 against the greenback and 145.91 against the yen, from its previous highs of 1.3422 and 146.81, respectively.



Reversing from its early highs of 1.3199 against the franc and 0.8302 against the euro, the pound retreated to 1.3115 and 0.8347, respectively.



The pound is seen finding support around 1.30 against the greenback, 142.5 against the yen, 1.27 against the franc and 0.86 against the euro.



