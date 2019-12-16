Suominen Corporation: Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act: TVF TopCo Limited ownership in Suominen has decreased below 5 percent

Suominen Corporation, stock exchange release on December 16, 2019 at 1 p.m.



Suominen Corporation has on December 13, 2019 received a notification referred to in Chapter 9, Section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act. According to the notification, the shareholding of TVF TopCo Limited in Suominen Corporation has fallen below the threshold of 5%. TVF TopCo Limited is ultimately owned by the Triton Value Fund (TVF).

1. Identity of the issuer: Suominen Corporation



2. Reason for the notification: An acquisition or disposal of shares or voting rights



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation and full name of the shareholder:

Name: TVF TopCo Limited

City and country of residence: St. Helier, Jersey

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: December 11, 2019



6. Total positions of person subject to the notification obligation:

% of shares and voting rights (total of 7.A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7.B) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of shares and voting rights of the issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Less than 5% n/a Less than 5% 58,259,219 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.68% n/a 5.68%

7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009010862 Less than 5% n/a Less than 5% n/a





8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Triton Value Fund Less than 5% Less than 5 % Less than 5%

TVF TopCo Limited is ultimately owned by the Triton Value Fund (TVF). TVF refers to the individual limited partnership and corporate entities which together constitute the fund as a whole.



SUOMINEN CORPORATION

Petri Helsky, President & CEO



For further information, please contact: Petri Helsky, President & CEO, tel +358 10 214 3080





