Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MEUU LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Dec-2019 / 11:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 135.0119 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11268275 CODE: MEUU LN ISIN: FR0010261198 ISIN: FR0010261198 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUU LN Sequence No.: 35570 EQS News ID: 936805 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 16, 2019 05:41 ET (10:41 GMT)