Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (DISW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 16-Dec-2019 / 11:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 13-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 351.8176 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 24958 CODE: DISW LN ISIN: LU0533032180 ISIN: LU0533032180 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DISW LN Sequence No.: 35600 EQS News ID: 936865 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 16, 2019 05:42 ET (10:42 GMT)