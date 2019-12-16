Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc (SGVB LN) Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Dec-2019 / 11:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 133.4857 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 161968 CODE: SGVB LN ISIN: LU1081771369 ISIN: LU1081771369 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGVB LN Sequence No.: 35619 EQS News ID: 936905 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 16, 2019 05:43 ET (10:43 GMT)