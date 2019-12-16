Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (STUB LN) Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Dec-2019 / 11:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 97.834 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29500 CODE: STUB LN ISIN: LU1617164055 ISIN: LU1617164055 Category Code: NAV TIDM: STUB LN Sequence No.: 35668 EQS News ID: 937003 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 16, 2019 05:50 ET (10:50 GMT)