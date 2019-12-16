

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - CropEnergies AG, said, for fiscal 2019/20, revenues are now expected to reach approximately 900 million euros (prior outlook: 840 million to 870 million euros), EBITDA around 145 million euros (prior outlook: 110 million to 135 million euros); and operating result of approximately 100 million euros (prior outlook: 70 million to 90 million euros).



CropEnergies AG increased its outlook for the 2019/20 financial year due to continued robust demand for climate-friendly alternatives to fossil fuels and continued revenues for renewable ethanol that are significantly higher than in the previous year.



