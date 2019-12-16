42Gears Recognized With a November 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Unified Endpoint Management Tools Designation

- The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice Distinction Is Based on Feedback and Ratings from End-User Professionals Who Have Experience Purchasing, Implementing and/or Using the Product or Service

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 42Gears, a leading provider of Unified Endpoint Management solutions, is proud to be named a November 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Unified Endpoint Management Tools. This distinction recognizes 42Gears' overall customer rating, 4.6/5, as of 11 December 2019 and out of 196 total ratings, as highly rated in the industry.

42Gears think the Customers' Choice distinction reflects its nonstop efforts to support its customers, regardless of their industry or company size. This is the third time in a row that 42Gears has been named a recipient of this designation, which speaks to the consistency of 42Gears' customer support over time. In fact, 42Gears has been recognized with this distinction each time it has been eligible since Gartner created the category in October 2018.

"We believe that this designation reflects our commitment to hearing our customers' voices," said Onkar Singh, co-founder and CEO of 42Gears Mobility Systems. "We continue to expand our footprint by offering innovative solutions to modern-day endpoint management challenges without losing sight of what our customers expect from us, and we thank them for the feedback they share with us on the Gartner Peer Insights website."

We believe the Customers' Choice recognition concludes a strong year for 42Gears. Learn more in the Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Unified Endpoint Management Tools report. The "Voice of the Customer" is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights' reviews for the previous year into insights for IT decision makers.

In 2019, 42Gears was also named as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management for the second year in a row.

Gartner disclaimers:

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Peer Insights:

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home .

About 42Gears

42Gears is a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution provider, offering Software as a Service (SaaS) and on-premise solutions to secure, monitor and manage all business endpoints, such as tablets, phones, desktops and wearables. 42Gears products support company-owned as well as employee-owned devices across many platforms, including Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Wear OS and Linux platforms. Over 10,000 customers in more than 115 countries use 42Gears products in many industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, education, and retail. For more information, please visit https://www.42gears.com

