Montag, 16.12.2019

Xetra-Orderbuch

WKN: 4869 ISIN: GB0006436108 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
16.12.2019 | 12:40
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, December 9

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc at
close of business on 13 December 2019 were:

1608.58p  Capital only and including debt at par value
1597.74p  Capital only and including debt at fair value
1628.08p  Including current year income and debt at par value
1617.24p  Including current year income and debt at fair value

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Following the share issuance of 50,000 ordinary shares on 13th
December 2019, the Company has 47,929,792 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
2,063,731  which are held in treasury.

3.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).
