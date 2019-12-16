

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's producer price inflation remained stable in November, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The producer price index rose 0.9 percent year-on-year in November, the same as seen in October.



Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning grew 8.7 percent annually in November and those of mining and quarrying, and water supply rose by 3.2 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices for manufacturing output declined 0.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices edged down 0.1 percent in November.



