Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 13-December-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 371.30p INCLUDING current year revenue 376.92p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 365.53p INCLUDING current year revenue 371.16p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---