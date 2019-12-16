

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation remained stable in November, final data from the statistical office Istat showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 0.2 percent year-on-year in November, the same rate as seen in October. In the initial estimate, inflation was 0.4 percent.



The core inflation excluding energy and unprocessed food rose 0.7 percent in November, the same as in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in November, following an 0.1 percent decrease in the prior month. Initially, the consumer prices were estimated to remain unchanged.



Inflation based on the EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, decreased by 0.2 percent annually in November, the same as seen in the preceding month. According to the initial estimate HICP rose 0.4 percent.



On monthly basis, HICP decreased 0.3 percent in November, reversing a 0.2 percent rise in the prior month. In the initial estimate HICP fell 0.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX