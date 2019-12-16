Appreciate Group (APP, formerly Park Group) performed well during H120 and is on track to meet the company's (and our) expectations for the year. Of greater significance, given the seasonality of the business, were the H1 operational developments and progress with the strategic business plan aimed at enhancing long-term growth by accelerating digitalisation, improving efficiency, broadening customer appeal and deepening market penetration. Management expects the benefits to show clearly from FY21. Meanwhile, the shares offer an attractive yield, with DPS well covered by earnings and supported by a debt-free balance sheet.

