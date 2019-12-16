This morning Hurricane Energy announced the flow test results from its Warwick West well, which is the third and last well from the 2019 drilling campaign in the Greater Warwick Area (GWA). The well confirmed the discovery of 43° API light oil and tested at a stable flow rate of 1,300bod on natural flow with less than 0.5% of water being produced. Hurricane and Spirit Energy are evaluating the results of the 2019 drilling campaign and further technical analysis will determine both the potential for GWA to be a single accumulation and its volumetrics. Our risked valuation of Hurricane stands at 102.8p/share, with GWA tieback valued at 3.5p/share and GWA full field development at 21.6p/share. Hurricane shares are trading at 37.5p after dropping c 20% this morning. This implies the market is not attributing any value to the GWA full field, even though an oil discovery was observed.

