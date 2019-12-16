

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Government has awarded more than $333 million to help communities affected by the opioid crisis in the country.



The funds, announced by the Department of Justice, will be used to support families, children and crime victims affected by the impact of substance abuse, along with first responders who help those who have overdosed bring back from the verge of death.



Nearly half of the funding ($163 million) is allotted to the Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Programs.



Under the Justice and Mental Health Collaboration Program, $23.8 million will be spent to address the treatment needs of people using opioids.



$15.8 million is earmarked to help service providers ensure children and youth are supported as they heal from the impact of crime and substance abuse.



The Drug Courts Program ($83.5 million) will provide financial and technical assistance to states and federally recognized tribes to develop and implement drug courts to help adults, youth and veterans suffering from substance abuse issues.



It has been estimated that more than 130 people are dying from opioid-related drug overdoses every day in the United States.



The Department of Justice has made fighting addiction to opioids, including heroin and fentanyl, a national priority.



'The opioid epidemic is the deadliest drug crisis this country has ever faced,' said Attorney General William P. Barr.



The Trump Administration has created the 'Stop Opioid Abuse' and 'Reduce Drug Supply and Demand Initiative,' which prevents over-prescription, reduces the demand for drugs through education and awareness, and cuts off the flow of illicit drugs from neighboring countries across the borders.



