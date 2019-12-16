Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 16.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RF8V ISIN: US1416191062 Ticker-Symbol: R7Y1 
Frankfurt
16.12.19
09:03 Uhr
40,400 Euro
+0,800
+2,02 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,500
41,700
13:24
40,400
41,600
12:28
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS
CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS INC40,400+2,02 %