Growth of end-user industries and increasing use of robots in industrial manufacturing is anticipated to boost the growth of the machine safeguarding solutions market.

Several machining operations that are carried out in the automotive and industrial machine manufacturing industry involve bending, boring, grinding, and milling. Manufacturers use transmission systems such as flywheels, belts, pulleys, motors, and gears to operate auxiliary systems such as compressors and pumps, machine tools, and packaging lines. The increased use of these tools and systems can pose a significant safety hazard to the operators and stimulate the need for adequate machine safeguarding solutions to eliminate or reduce safety risks.

Major Five Machine Safeguarding Solutions Companies:

ABB

ABB has business operations under various segments, which include electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grids. The company's key offerings include Vital Safety Controller, which is a safety controller to connect up to 30 safety devices. In July 2018, the company completed the acquisition of GE Industrial Solutions to strengthen its position in the global electrification products market.

Emerson Electric Co.

Emerson Electric Co. operates its business through two segments, which include automation solutions and commercial and residential solutions. The company's key offerings include Appleton ATX RSI Intrinsic Safety Relay, which is an intrinsic safety relay designed for flameproof enclosures.

Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. has business operations under various segments, which include aerospace, home and building technologies, performance materials and technologies, and safety and productivity solutions. The company offers a range of safety switches used for industrial machinery.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. offers hardware, software, and communication components for its integrated control and information architecture, which is capable of controlling customers' industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprises. The company's key offering includes the SC300 Hand Detection Safety Sensor, which is a safety sensor designed to protect arms and hands of workers operating machine tools.

Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric has business operations under various segments, which include low voltage (buildings), medium voltage (infrastructure), industrial automation (industry), and secure power (IT). The company offers safety light curtain Preventa XU for the safety of personnel operating close to the machinery.

Machine Safeguarding Solutions Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Switches

Controllers

Sensors

Others

Machine Safeguarding Solutions Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

