

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BT Group plc (BT_A.L, BT) has agreed for the sale of its Spanish managed ICT services business including its domestic network infrastructure to funds managed by Portobello Capital. The assets being sold include a 5,600 km owned and leased optical fibre network, fully owned city fibre networks in Barcelona and Madrid and three data centres. The sale is part of the Group's ongoing transformation of its Global unit.



'Through agreements with the Spanish business, the transaction provides continuity to both our multinational and local customers. It also enables us to focus on what we do best: providing secure connectivity and digital solutions to multinational companies globally,' said Bas Burger, CEO of Global, BT.



