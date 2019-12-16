The "ICT4AWE 2020 6th International Conference on Information and Communication Technologies for Ageing Well and e-Health" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The International Conference on Information and Communication Technologies for Ageing Well and e-Health aims to be a meeting point for those that study age and health-related quality of life and apply information and communication technologies for helping people stay healthier, more independent and active at work or in their community. ICT4AWE facilitates the exchange of information and dissemination of best practices, innovation and technical improvements in the fields of age and health care, education, psychology, social coordination, and ambient assisted living.

From e-Health to intelligent systems, and ICT devices, the conference is a vibrant discussion and collaboration platform for all those that work in research and development and in companies involved in promoting the quality of life and well-being of people, by providing room for research and industrial presentations, demos and project descriptions.

Conference Areas

Aging Well Social and Human Sciences Perspective Ambient Intelligence and Independent Living Telemedicine and E-Health

