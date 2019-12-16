16 December 2019

Augmentum Fintech plc

$5 million investment into Onfido

Augmentum Fintech plc (LSE: AUGM) (the "Company" or "Augmentum"), the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector, announces that the Company has made a further investment into Onfido (onfido.com) a leading global provider of online identity verification, through a $5 million convertible loan note.

This investment follows the Company's initial investment in Onfido of £4 million announced on 5 March 2019.

About Augmentum

Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the banking, insurance, asset management and wider financial services sectors. Augmentum is the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector in the UK and wider Europe, having launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines.