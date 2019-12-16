Anzeige
Montag, 16.12.2019

16.12.2019 | 13:58
Augmentum Fintech Plc - $5 million investment into Onfido

Augmentum Fintech Plc - $5 million investment into Onfido

PR Newswire

London, December 16

16 December 2019

Augmentum Fintech plc

$5 million investment into Onfido

Augmentum Fintech plc (LSE: AUGM) (the "Company" or "Augmentum"), the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector, announces that the Company has made a further investment into Onfido (onfido.com) a leading global provider of online identity verification, through a $5 million convertible loan note.

This investment follows the Company's initial investment in Onfido of £4 million announced on 5 March 2019.

-END-

Contacts:

Augmentum Fintech
Tim Levene, Portfolio Manager
Nigel Szembel, Investor Relations
+44 (0)20 3961 5420
+44 (0)7802 362 088 / nigel@augmentum.vc
Peel Hunt
Liz Yong/Luke Simpson		+44 (0)20 7418 8900
Frostrow
Victoria Hale, Company Secretary		+44 (0)20 3170 8732
victoria.hale@frostrow.com

About Augmentum

Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the banking, insurance, asset management and wider financial services sectors. Augmentum is the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector in the UK and wider Europe, having launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines.

© 2019 PR Newswire