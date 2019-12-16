CASI PHARMACEUTICALS

CASI announced earnings for Q319 that included the first revenue generated by Evomela (melphalan) since its launch in mid-August: $2.7m. This is a highly encouraging number given it only represents a few weeks of sales. The product is approved as a conditioning agent in patients with multiple myeloma prior to stem cell transplant, and it is currently the only form of melphalan commercially available in China. This marks the transition of CASI into a commercial stage company

