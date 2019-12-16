Falcon.io Releases 2020 Digital Marketing Trends Handbook, Exploring Trends That Will Shape the Future of Digital and Social Media

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Falcon.io, a Cision company, has released the latest edition of its annual Digital Marketing Trends Handbook. This is the fourth edition of the handbook, which lists the 15 trends most likely to affect marketers in 2020. The trends are based on industry research, Falcon.io's expertise, as well as input from customers, partners and influencers.

While the trends vary, they all represent both the challenges and opportunities for digital marketers in 2020 and beyond. Some of the topics explored include:

How private messaging apps are taking over customer service

The latest evolution of social media advertising

How the demand for authenticity is changing influencer marketing

"The sheer volume of digital and social media formats now available can be overwhelming, and digital marketers are working in an industry that's changing every day," explained Rachel Kador, Content Marketing Specialist at Falcon.io. "Added to which, marketers have to also contend with how quickly customer behavior is changing."

"To succeed in today's landscape, it's crucial that marketers stay knowledgeable about not only current trends, but what to prepare for in the future."

Falcon.io will host a webinar addressing the social media trends covered in the 2020 Digital Marketing Trends Handbook on January 23rd. The webinar will be co-hosted by social media consultant and influencer Matt Navarra. Registration for the webinar can be found here.

In addition, the handbook will form the basis of a Roadshow to take place in selected cities around the world, beginning in January 2020. Each session will cover the key trends with ample room for discussion and knowledge-sharing.

"The Roadshow will provide us with the opportunity to connect even more closely with our peers, and discuss how marketers all over the world are approaching similar challenges," said Kador.

Roadshow locations and agenda to be announced soon on www.Falcon.io.

To download and read the full 2020 Digital Marketing Trends Handbook, click here.

