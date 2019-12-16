Point Roberts, Washington and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2019) - Investorideas.com (www.investorideas.com), a global investor news source covering Artificial Intelligence (AI) releases a special edition of The AI Eye, looking at the significance of patents for AI companies positioning in the sector, including GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH).

GBT Technologies is a development-stage company, native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile technology platforms.

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) becomes increasingly visible in the popular imagination through applications such as virtual assistants, computer vision, natural language processing and self-driving cars, companies are unsurprisingly expanding their IP (intellectual property) portfolios to keep pace.

According to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), "Since that time, innovators and researchers have published over 1.6 million AI-related scientific publications and filed patent applications for nearly 340,000 AI-related inventions."

The report from WIPO looks at growth trends in AI, and specifically AI-related application patents. According to the research, machine learning (ML) is mentioned in 40 percent of all AI-related patents, while deep learning represents the "fastest growing technique in AI, with a 175 percent increase [from 2013 to 2016]."

The report found that in the period of 2013 to 2016, IBM led the world in AI patent applications with 8,920 patent families. IBM began 2019 with news that it had led US patents received - for the 26th consecutive year - with 9,100 in 2018. This included an industry-leading 1,600 AI patents ranging from "new ways to use AI to help us converse and protect the earth's lakes and waterways" to "an AI-powered security approach to combat voice phishing."

Although GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:GTCH) still defines itself as a development stage company, like their AI industry peers, it has a long history of filing patents.

GBT Technologies recently announced that its mobile database sharing, non-provisional patent application was published on November 28, 2019 as a US and International (PCT) application. In a statement to Investorideas.com, GBT's CTO, Dr. Danny Rittman broke down the importance of IP portfolios generally and with regard to GBT's own Avant! AI:

"Building an IP is a valuable and essential investment for any tech company: a comprehensive portfolio can help a company to expand and diversify revenue streams while developing meaningful protection for core IP assets. A strong IP portfolio may be instrumental for fundraising, exit strategy, and business transactions such as mergers and acquisitions, to name a few. IP may consist of patents, trademarks, copyright, and trades secrets. When referring to AI, patents are very important, yet trades secrets will be the key value. All AI platforms are based on the ability of the machine to learn. Each achieves its goal based on set of algorithms to perform the "study" task. For example, GBT implemented a new approach within its intelligent AI agent, recurrent relational reasoning (Recurrent Relational Networks - RRN). The new set of algorithms enables GBT's AI system to explicitly consider relations between objects or abstract ideas. RRN is an artificial neural network component with a structure that can reason about relations among objects. Avant!'s RRN method performs multiple analyses simultaneously, analyzing each object and its connections to others, and creating alerts in the case of condition changes. Each object is evaluated considering other objects relations to propagate from one object to the next, examining methodically complex chains of interactions. Avant! Recurrent Relational Network is a general purpose module that can improve any neural network model with a powerful relational reasoning capacity."

GBT Technologies Inc. announced in November that its communication microchip patent application received final allowance notice and expected to be granted during the first quarter of 2020. GBT's patent application for its secured communication integrated microchip ("IC"), named GopherInsight protects innovative integrated circuit technology targeted to be installed on IoT/mobile devices.

In August, GBT also announced it received from the United States Patent and Trademark Office a Notice of Publication and published application for the GRT application. The GRT (Gopher Radio Token) is an IoT/Mobile exchange/security application that is formed by the radio transmissions of a GopherInSight platform device, such as a chip, an IoT appliance or a wireless mesh network node.

With AI technology becoming more pervasive and more visible, one can expect tech firm IP portfolios and attendant patent applications to expand alongside at a considerable rate.

