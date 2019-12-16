Anzeige
Montag, 16.12.2019

16.12.2019 | 14:22
Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Result of AGM

London, December 16

16 December 2019

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or "the Company")

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Board of Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, announces that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

All resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The proxy votes received from shareholders on each resolution are set out below.

ResolutionsVotes for*%Votes against%Votes totalVotes withheld**
Resolution 17,318,38499.972,0000.037,320,3841,700
Resolution 2 (a)7,319,93499.972,1500.037,322,0840
Resolution 2 (b)7,318,41499.972,1500.037,320,5641,520
Resolution 37,319,93499.972,0000.037,321,934150
Resolution 47,319,91099.972,1740.037,322,0840
Resolution 57,319,56099.972,5240.037,322,0840

*Includes discretionary votes

**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" any of the resolutions

For further information please contact:

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plcTel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
Allenby Capital Limited(Nomad)Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Broker)Tel: +44-20-3463-5000
Jonathan Evans
Lothbury Financial ServicesTel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall CommunicationsTel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

Visit the website at:www.conroygold.com

