Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Result of AGM

16 December 2019

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or "the Company")

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Board of Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, announces that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

All resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The proxy votes received from shareholders on each resolution are set out below.

Resolutions Votes for* % Votes against % Votes total Votes withheld** Resolution 1 7,318,384 99.97 2,000 0.03 7,320,384 1,700 Resolution 2 (a) 7,319,934 99.97 2,150 0.03 7,322,084 0 Resolution 2 (b) 7,318,414 99.97 2,150 0.03 7,320,564 1,520 Resolution 3 7,319,934 99.97 2,000 0.03 7,321,934 150 Resolution 4 7,319,910 99.97 2,174 0.03 7,322,084 0 Resolution 5 7,319,560 99.97 2,524 0.03 7,322,084 0

*Includes discretionary votes

**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" any of the resolutions

For further information please contact :

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc Tel: +353-1-479-6180 Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman Allenby Capital Limited(Nomad) Tel: +44-20-3328-5656 Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Broker) Tel: +44-20-3463-5000 Jonathan Evans Lothbury Financial Services Tel: +44-20-3290-0707 Michael Padley Hall Communications Tel: +353-1-660-9377 Don Hall

