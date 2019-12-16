The stain-resistant coatings market size is poised to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Waterborne stain-resistant coatings are extensively used in buildings, textiles, and medical and healthcare industries due to their several advantages. Waterborne stain-resistant coatings contain lower levels of VOCs and other hazardous chemicals. Unlike solvent-borne stain-resistant coatings, which can severely impact the environment, waterborne coatings release fewer organic compounds, are cost-effective, and do not require additives, thinners, or hardeners. Therefore, the demand for waterborne stain-resistant coatings is increasing, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing emphasis on nanocoatings will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Stain-Resistant Coatings Market: Increasing Emphasis on Nanocoatings

The emphasis on nanocoating technology is growing amid various technological innovations in the stain-resistant coatings and global protective coatings market. Nanocoating is used in a wide range of applications in sectors such as construction, automotive, marine, and healthcare. Nanocoating is an advanced version of anti-fogging coatings and works on substrates such as glass, fiber, ceramic, and textile, making it ideal for the construction sector. This coating technology is widely used in the textile industry to make the fabric material stain-resistant. Moreover, increasing spending on R&D to develop innovative technologies such as waterborne nanocoatings is further expected to make this technology mainstream in the stain-resistant coatings market.

"Other factors such as the emergence of green coating technologies will have a significant impact on the growth of the stain-resistant coatings market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Stain-Resistant Coatings Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the stain-resistant coatings market by type (solvent-borne stain resistant coating and waterborne stain-resistant coating), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and the Americas, respectively. The growth of the stain-resistant coatings market share in APAC can be attributed to several factors such as the rising demand from the textile and construction industries, and the easy accessibility of raw materials in APAC.

