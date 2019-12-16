CipherLoc Corporation: Cipherloc Continues New Strategic Focus with Go-To-Market Leadership Hires

BUDA, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2019 / Today Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB:CLOK) ("CipherLoc"), a developer of quantum-secure encryption technology continues to refocus its internal structure on delivering solutions to customers across both public and commercial markets with the hiring of Ben Poernomo as Chief Marketing Officer and the promotion of Ron Coby to Vice President of Corporate Development.

Ben Poernomo joins CipherLoc from Symantec Corporation's National Security Group, after a previous career in military, government and commercial cybersecurity roles. Ben will be based in the Washington, D.C. area and will lead the go-to-market strategy for CipherLoc's quantum-secure encryption products and services.

Ron Coby has most recently served as CipherLoc's National Sales Director after consulting with the company over the past year. He joined the team after a previous career in capital markets. In his new role, Ron will report directly to the CEO with a focus on enterprise growth. His portfolio will include mergers and acquisitions, as well as joint ventures, partnerships and other strategic relationships.

"Ben and Ron are both stepping into significant new roles at an important time for our company. They are charged with taking CipherLoc's encryption technologies out of the laboratory and into the field for our government and commercial enterprise customers," said Andrew Borene, CEO of Cipherloc Corporation. "These hires are evidence of our simple and relentless focus on the commercialization of CipherLoc's most promising encryption solutions and associated services."

"CipherLoc's polymorphic encryption engine is unique among available technologies, and I look forward to working with Andrew and the rest of the team to bring that value to our customers in ways that meet their individual data security needs," said Ben Poernomo, new Chief Marketing Officer.

"After being involved with CipherLoc for over a year and developing strong relationships with partners across the government and commercial sectors, I look forward to the challenge of continuing to expand our current partnerships and identifying new areas for organic and strategic growth across the marketplace," said Ron Coby, new Vice President of Corporate Development.

Background - Ben Poernomo, Chief Marketing Officer

Ben Poernomo brings extensive cybersecurity experience in threat analysis and response, commercial channel development and government sales leadership. He was previously engaged in the National Security Group at Symantec, where he oversaw sales and engineering activity in the federal public sector, including threat intelligence. He was also Chief of Operations for IBM's X-Force Command CTOC, where he led immersive cyber incident simulations and responses for Global 2000 and larger enterprises. Additionally, he has led innovative technology development programs in various Department of Defense agencies while at Visionist, Inc and has experience in procurement for joint cyber capability programs of the US armed forces.His experience includes eight years of service in the U.S. Army's intelligence and cyber operations.

Background - Ron Coby, Vice President of Corporate Development

Ron Coby joined Cipherloc full-time in October 2019, after more than a year as a consultant helping the company strategically navigate its early growth. He has played a key role in the company's early partnership successes and continues to cultivate additional strategic partner relationships. He is a 30-year securities industry veteran with a diverse background, including stints as a stockbroker, investment banker, financial analyst, market strategist, venture capitalist and hedge fund manager.

About Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB: CLOK)

Cipherloc Corporation is a provider of highly secure, quantum-safe data protection technology. Our highly innovative solutions are based on our patented Polymorphic Cipher Engine which is designed to add a layer of protection to existing products, services, or applications. We deliver solutions that are highly secure, synergistic, and scalable across a variety of applications and markets that demand mission critical encryption capabilities. In short, we keep information safe in today's highly dangerous world. For further information, please go to www.cipherloc.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set forth in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Loren Mahler

Dealy Mahler Strategies, LLC

703-201-1692

loren@dealymahlerstrategies.com

Investor Contact:

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Cipherloc Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/570053/Cipherloc-Continues-New-Strategic-Focus-with-Go-To-Market-Leadership-Hires