

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) reported topline results from the 48-week, Phase 2 ATLAS study of combination and monotherapy investigational treatments for advanced fibrosis due to nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis. In the study, no regimen led to a statistically significant increase in the proportion of patients who achieved the primary efficacy endpoint of a 1-stage improvement in fibrosis without worsening of nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis. However, statistically significant improvements in multiple response measures of fibrosis and liver function were observed in patients treated with a combination of firsocostat and cilofexor, compared with placebo.



'The results from the ATLAS study suggest the potential for a combination therapeutic approach for patients with advanced fibrosis by targeting different aspects of this disease,' said Merdad Parsey, Chief Medical Officer, Gilead Sciences.



The company said it will work with regulators to determine appropriate next steps for these therapies.



