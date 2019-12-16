EXCHANGE NOTICE 16 DECEMBER 2019 SHARES VMP PLC: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, AND TRADING AND ISSUER CODES The change of VMP Plc's name to Eezy Plc will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 18 December 2019. At the same time Company's trading code and issuer code will be changed from VMP to EEZY. Updated identifiers: New Company Name: Eezy Plc New Trading Code: EEZY New Issuer Code: EEZY ISIN Code: FI4000322326 Orderbook ID: 156200 Presuming that the new company name will be entered into the Trade Register on 17 December 2019. Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services