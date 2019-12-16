The truck starter motor market size is poised to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191216005395/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global truck starter motor market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing need for fuel efficiency in trucks is prompting vehicle manufacturers to equip trucks with advanced technologies such as start-stop systems. The start-stop technology shuts down the engine when the vehicle is stationary, which decreases fuel consumption during vehicle idling. Truck engines require considerable power to be cranked and become operational. Hence, increasing the adoption of start-stop systems within trucks will drive the production of larger and powerful truck starter motors during the forecast period. Thus, the increasing preference for fuel-efficient trucks is expected to drive the adoption of start-stop systems in trucks, which in turn will drive market growth during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30441

As per Technavio, the development of integrated starter-generators will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Truck Starter Motor Market: Development of Integrated Starter-Generators

Integrated starter-generators are increasingly being developed by vendors to eliminate the use of starter motors, belt, and pulley coupling systems, along with slip rings and brushes used in wound rotor alternators. This will also enable faster control of generator voltage during load dumps. Most vehicles are equipped with a system that includes a starter motor and an alternator as two separate components. The integrated starter-generator functions as an electric motor and starts an internal combustion engine considerably faster and more soundlessly than a conventional starter motor. Technavio expects that the rising adoption of hybrid vehicles will drive vehicle makers to introduce advanced models of integrated starter-generators, which will replace alternators and starter motors in hybrid vehicles.

"Other factors such as the growing demand for mini trucks, and the increasing demand for heavy-duty trucks will have a significant impact on the growth of the truck starter motor market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Truck Starter Motor Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the truck starter motor market by application (light-duty trucks and medium- and heavy-duty trucks) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas region led the market in 2018, followed by APAC and EMEA, respectively. The Americas region will continue to dominate the market with the highest incremental growth during the forecast period due to factors such as the increased dependence on pickup trucks in the region for personal and commercial purposes.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191216005395/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com