

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's core inflation accelerated in November after remaining unchanged in the previous month, preliminary data from the National Bank of Poland showed on Monday.



The consumer price index, net of food and energy prices, rose 2.6 percent year-on-year following a 2.4 percent increase in both September and October. The core inflation rate was in line with economists' expectations.



On a month-on-month basis, the core CPI was unchanged from the previous month after a 0.3 percent increase in October.



Headline inflation also accelerated to 2.6 percent in November from 2.5 percent in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX