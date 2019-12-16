BWA Group PLC - Result of AGM
London, December 16
16 December 2019
GB0033877555
BWA GROUP PLC
("BWA" or the "Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting
BWA Group plc, the NEX Exchange traded investment company with interests predominantly in mining resources, announces that all the resolutions were duly passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today.
The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.
For further information please contact:
BWA Group plc
Richard Battersby (Non-Executive Chairman)
07836 238 172
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Mark Anwyl
020 7469 0930
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.