BWA Group PLC - Result of AGM

16 December 2019

BWA GROUP PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

BWA Group plc, the NEX Exchange traded investment company with interests predominantly in mining resources, announces that all the resolutions were duly passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today.

